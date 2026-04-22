DGE Tamil Nadu to Release TN SSLC, HSE Result 2026 Soon; Check Official Updates Inside

Summary While the board has not confirmed an exact date and time, the indication that results will be released “soon” suggests that students may receive their scores any day now This year, more than 9 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations, which were conducted from March 10 to April 6, 2026

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is set to announce the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results shortly, according to an update on the official results portal tnresults.nic.in. While the board has not confirmed an exact date and time, the indication that results will be released “soon” suggests that students may receive their scores any day now.

This year, more than 9 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations, which were conducted from March 10 to April 6, 2026. The exams were held across the state under strict supervision and concluded without major disruptions.

Officials are expected to release the results during a press conference, where key performance metrics such as the overall pass percentage, district-wise statistics, and gender-wise performance will be shared. In the previous academic year (2024–25), Tamil Nadu recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.8%, with girls once again outperforming boys.

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Students will be able to check their results on the official websites, including tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, by entering their registration number and date of birth. The online scorecard will serve as a provisional marksheet.

Following the SSLC announcement, the Class 12 (HSC) results are also expected to be declared in due course, in line with previous years’ trends