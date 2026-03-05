Board Exam 2026

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2026 Out - Download Guide and Link for Regular, Private Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
10:27 AM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially issued the hall tickets for the Class 10 board examinations 2026.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially issued the hall tickets for the Class 10 board examinations 2026. Over 9 lakh students are set to appear for the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, which will commence on March 11. The admit cards are available for download on the official website, dge.tnschools.gov.in/hallticket. School heads can access and download the admit cards using the application number and date of birth through the official login portal.

This year, a total of 9.09 lakh candidates have registered for the SSLC examinations. Of these, 8.82 lakh are regular school students, while 26,196 candidates have registered as private students.

The examinations will be conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026. The results are tentatively expected to be announced on May 20.

Students are required to collect their individual hall tickets directly from their respective schools, as the document is compulsory for entry into the examination hall. Without a valid admit card, candidates will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

For regular students, school headmasters are responsible for downloading the hall tickets through the school login credentials and distributing them to candidates. Meanwhile, private candidates must visit the official website and log in using their registration number and date of birth to download their hall tickets independently.

The board has directed schools to ensure the timely distribution of admit cards to avoid inconvenience before the examination dates. Students are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the hall ticket, including their name, photograph, examination centre details, subject codes, and exam schedule.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly inform their school authorities to facilitate corrections before the commencement of examinations.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2026
10:29 AM
Board Exam 2026 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Admit Card Tamil Nadu
