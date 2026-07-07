TN SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out - Check Class 10 Revised Scores, Updated Marksheet Details

Summary The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) revaluation and retotalling results 2026. Candidates who had applied for the revaluation or retotalling process can now access their revised results through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) revaluation and retotalling results 2026 for Class 10 students. Candidates who had applied for the revaluation or retotalling process can now access their revised results through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth.

According to an official press release issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, a total of 8,682 applications were received from students seeking revaluation or retotalling of their Class 10 answer scripts. Of these, 7,931 applications were submitted for revaluation, while 751 students opted for the retotalling facility. The revaluation process involved a fresh assessment of the answer scripts, whereas the retotalling process focused on verifying the accuracy of mark calculation and totaling.

The board has clarified that the marks awarded after the revaluation process will be treated as the final marks for all admission and academic purposes. Students whose registration numbers do not appear in the published revaluation and retotalling result list should understand that there has been no change in their previously declared marks. The Directorate has further informed that the schedule for issuing the original revised SSLC mark certificates will be announced separately at a later date.

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Students who require additional information or have queries regarding the TN SSLC Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2026 or the revised mark certificates may contact the official helpline numbers 9498383075 and 9498383076 for assistance. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official DGE Tamil Nadu website for updates regarding the issuance of revised original mark certificates and any further notifications related to the SSLC examination.

Find the direct link here.