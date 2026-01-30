Answer Key

TS TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Get Response Sheet Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
13:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can submit objections to the provisional key up to February 1, till 5 pm
The provisional answer key is available on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key for the TS State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can submit objections to the provisional key up to February 1, till 5 pm.

The provisional answer key is available on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

The TS TET 2026 examination was conducted from January 3 to January 20 in 15 sessions. The morning sessions were held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon sessions took place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS TET Paper I is conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is meant for teaching posts in Classes 6 to 8. The TET qualification certificate is valid for a lifetime.

Meanwhile, following a recent Supreme Court directive mandating TET qualification for all in-service and aspiring teachers, the department clarified that teachers working in government, local authority, and private schools, including aided and unaided institutions, are eligible to appear for the TS TET conducted by the state government or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Centre.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
13:55 PM
Answer Key TS TET 2026
Similar stories
CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Application Correction Ends Today - Know Editable Fields and Exam Detail. . .

NTA

CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window Opens February 2

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for MTS and CBIC Havaldar Exam 2025; Download Link . . .

Answer Key

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key; Three Questions Dropped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window Opens February 2

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Application Correction Ends Today - Know Editable Fields and Exam Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for MTS and CBIC Havaldar Exam 2025; Download Link . . .

Answer Key

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key; Three Questions Dropped

MCC

MCC Suspends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Until Further Notice; Read Details H. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Extends Document Verification Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3; Check . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality