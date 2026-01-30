TS TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Get Response Sheet Download Link Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can submit objections to the provisional key up to February 1, till 5 pm The provisional answer key is available on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key for the TS State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can submit objections to the provisional key up to February 1, till 5 pm.

The provisional answer key is available on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

The TS TET 2026 examination was conducted from January 3 to January 20 in 15 sessions. The morning sessions were held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon sessions took place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

TS TET Paper I is conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is meant for teaching posts in Classes 6 to 8. The TET qualification certificate is valid for a lifetime.

Meanwhile, following a recent Supreme Court directive mandating TET qualification for all in-service and aspiring teachers, the department clarified that teachers working in government, local authority, and private schools, including aided and unaided institutions, are eligible to appear for the TS TET conducted by the state government or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Centre.