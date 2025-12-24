Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET Result 2025 Declared - Check Download Link and KARTET Qualifying Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Dec 2025
09:01 AM

Summary
The Department of School Education has announced the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 results. Along with the result declaration, the department has also published the final answer key for all subject papers, enabling candidates to review the evaluated responses.

The Karnataka TET 2025 examination was conducted on December 7 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9.30 AM to Noon, while Paper 2 took place from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. This year, the department introduced a significant change in eligibility criteria by excluding the BEd qualification requirement for Paper 1, which is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

According to the final Karnataka TET answer key 2025, one question has been deleted from Paper 1, specifically from Part 1 of the Language 1 section. Additionally, the department has allowed multiple correct answers for certain questions, as reflected in the final key, after reviewing objections raised by candidates.

Candidates can access their Karnataka TET 2025 results online by visiting the official website sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download the result, candidates need to click on the KARTET result link on the homepage and log in using their application number and date of birth. Once the result is displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

The KARTET exam is conducted in two categories. Paper 1 is designed for candidates seeking eligibility for primary teacher posts in Classes 1 to 5, whereas Paper 2 is meant for those applying for upper primary teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8. Both papers followed an objective format, with the question paper comprising multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 150 marks.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 24 Dec 2025
09:02 AM
Karnataka TET Department of School Education KARTET 2025 Result
