AP TET Preliminary Answer Key 2025 Released; Objections Open Till December 24

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. The answer keys for all 21 papers have been made available on the official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can raise objections to the preliminary answer key until December 24. The department will examine the objections submitted by applicants and publish the final answer key after due review.

The AP TET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for the recruitment of teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in government, Zila Parishad, Mandal Parishad, municipal, and private aided schools across Andhra Pradesh.

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh currently has 12,912 single-teacher schools, the highest number among all states in the country.

This year, a total of 2,41,509 candidates submitted 2,71,692 applications for the AP TET 2025. The examination was held on December 10 and 11 in two shifts each day — the first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

AP TET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in Click on the link for AP TET 2025 Preliminary Answer Key Select the relevant paper and subject The answer key will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates belonging to the Open and EWS categories must secure at least 60% marks, while those from reserved categories are required to obtain a minimum of 50% marks to qualify.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to objections, the final answer key, and further announcements regarding AP TET 2025.