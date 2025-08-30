JEE Apex Board Reconstituted for 2026–27, Prof S K Jain Appointed Chairperson

Summary The Department of Higher Education has officially reconstituted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board (JAB) for the academic years 2026 and 2027. The decision ensures the seamless conduct of JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced), the two most crucial entrance examinations for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions.

The Department of Higher Education has officially reconstituted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board (JAB) for the academic years 2026 and 2027, following the completion of the tenure of the previous board. The decision ensures the seamless conduct of JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced), the two most crucial entrance examinations for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions.

As per the notification, Professor S K Jain, former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has been appointed as the honorary chairperson of the newly constituted JAB. The board also includes directors of IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, NIT Rourkela, IIEST Shibpur, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT (PPP) Una, and IIITDM Kancheepuram as members.

In addition to institutional representatives, nominees from state governments including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, along with representatives from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), CBSE, NIC, C-DAC, and the Ministry of Education, have also been inducted. The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will serve as the member secretary.

The reconstituted JAB will be the final authority on framing policies, rules, and regulations related to JEE (Main). It will also coordinate with the organising institute for JEE (Advanced). A permanent secretariat of JAB, housed within the NTA, will be supported by the JEE Interface Group comprising members from NTA, IITs, and the Indian Statistical Institute.

NTA will continue to handle the administrative and logistical aspects of JEE (Main), including IT support for online applications, pre-exam, and post-exam processes. The official notification further clarified that the secretariat will operate using the existing infrastructure and resources of NTA, with additional posts created only if required.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the reconstitution of the JAB has been approved by the Union Education Minister, ensuring the board is fully equipped to oversee the upcoming examination cycles.

