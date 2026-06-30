Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 6557 Posts; Direct Link, Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2026
10:19 AM

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Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has commenced the online application process for Technician Recruitment 2026.
The recruitment drive offers opportunities for appointment to Technician Grade-I (Signal) and Technician Grade-III posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has commenced the online application process for Technician Recruitment 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply for 6,557 vacancies across various railway zones nationwide. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for appointment to Technician Grade-I (Signal) and Technician Grade-III posts. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official recruitment portal, rrbapply.gov.in. The application window will remain open until July 29, 2026, and candidates can complete registration until 11.59 PM on the closing date.

According to the notification issued by the Railway Recruitment Board, a total of 323 vacancies have been announced for Technician Grade-I (Signal) posts under Level 5 of the pay matrix, while 6,234 vacancies are available for Technician Grade-III posts under Level 2.

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the post applied for. Candidates seeking appointment as Technician Grade-I (Signal) must be between 18 and 33 years of age, while applicants for Technician Grade-III positions should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. The Board has also provided age relaxation benefits for candidates belonging to reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other eligible groups, in accordance with existing government norms and recruitment guidelines.

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To complete the application process, candidates must first visit the official RRB recruitment website or the respective regional Railway Recruitment Board portal. Applicants are required to create a new registration account by providing the necessary personal details. After registration, candidates must select the relevant Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) and preferred railway zone before proceeding to fill out the online application form. The process also includes uploading the required documents, paying the prescribed application fee, verifying all entered information, and finally submitting the application. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference and recruitment-related requirements.

The selection process for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages to assess candidates comprehensively. Applicants will first have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify the examination will be called for document verification, where their educational and personal credentials will be scrutinised. The final stage will consist of a medical examination to determine fitness for the post. Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the recruitment process will be considered for appointment to the advertised technician positions in the Indian Railways.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2026
10:19 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Registration Railway recruitment
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