AP EAMCET Rank Card 2026 to be Released Tomorrow? Check Result Updates Here

Summary Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their registration number and hall ticket number According to media reports, the AP EAMCET 2026 result link is likely to be activated on June 30, 2026

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 results shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their registration number and hall ticket number.

According to media reports, the AP EAMCET 2026 result link is likely to be activated on June 30, 2026.

The AP EAMCET 2026 examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20 for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes offered by institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

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The result will include candidates' subject-wise marks, total score, rank, and qualifying status. Those who qualify will be eligible to participate in the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Candidates will be able to check their results on the following official websites:

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their rank card:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the "AP EAMCET/EAPCET Result 2026" link. Enter your registration number and hall ticket number. Click on Submit. The AP EAMCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen. Check the details and download the scorecard. Take a printout for future reference.

The AP EAMCET 2026 counselling schedule is expected to be announced soon after the declaration of the results. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the result, rank card, and counselling process.