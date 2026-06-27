DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Registration Portal Opens, Apply Now with CUET Scores - Direct Link

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has officially commenced the undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session through its Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate programmes (CSAS-UG). Eligible candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate courses offered by the university can now register online through the dedicated admission portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially commenced the undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session through its Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate programmes (CSAS-UG). Eligible candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate courses offered by the university can now register online through the dedicated admission portal (ugadmission.uod.ac.in).

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes at Delhi University will be based exclusively on candidates’ performance in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The university has reiterated that CUET scores will serve as the sole criterion for admission, making it essential for applicants to complete the CSAS registration process within the prescribed timeline to participate in seat allocation rounds. For the 2026-27 academic session, the university is offering more than 71,000 seats across nearly 79 undergraduate programmes through over 70 colleges and constituent institutions.

The admission process will be conducted through a three-stage Common Seat Allocation System. In the first phase, candidates are required to apply to the University of Delhi through the CSAS portal and complete the registration process. The second phase involves the submission of programme and college preferences, where applicants can select their desired courses and institutions. The third phase consists of seat allocation and admission, during which candidates will receive seat allotments based on their CUET UG scores, category, availability of seats and the preferences submitted by them.

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The university has also announced the application fee structure for CSAS-UG 2026. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹250. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, the application fee has been fixed at ₹100.

Applicants seeking admission to specific programmes such as Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), B.Sc. in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, and B.A. (Honours) Music will have to pay an additional fee of ₹400. Similarly, candidates applying under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota or the Sports supernumerary quota will be required to pay an additional ₹100 for each quota category selected.

Amid concerns among students regarding the ongoing CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process and the possibility of revised board examination results being issued after the commencement of admissions, Delhi University has clarified that undergraduate admissions are based entirely on CUET UG performance and not on Class 12 marks. The university stated that students awaiting revised board examination results need not be concerned about their admission prospects, as any changes in Class 12 marks will not affect the admission process.

University officials have further informed students that those receiving updated board examination marks following re-evaluation or verification will be allowed to submit revised documents up to September 30, 2026. If required, the university may extend this deadline into October to accommodate affected candidates.

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