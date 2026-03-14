DU Plans to Introduce New MSc Elective on Linguistic Anthropology; Check Course Details

Summary University of Delhi (DU) is preparing to introduce a new discipline-specific elective titled ‘Linguistic Anthropology’ for students pursuing the second year of the master’s programme in Anthropology. The proposal is being developed under the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) 2024.

University of Delhi (DU) is preparing to introduce a new discipline-specific elective titled ‘Linguistic Anthropology’ for students pursuing the second year of the master’s programme in Anthropology. The proposal is being developed under the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) 2024 and is expected to be placed before the Standing Committee for Academic Affairs in its upcoming meeting.

According to faculty members from the university’s anthropology department, the proposed course - titled MSc Linguistic Anthropology - will carry four academic credits. Once the Standing Committee reviews and approves the proposal, it will be forwarded to the Academic Council and subsequently to the Executive Council for final approval before it can be formally incorporated into the postgraduate syllabus.

Dannarapu Venkata Prasad, professor at the Department of Anthropology, told PTI that the department initially plans to introduce the paper as an elective subject. Over time, it may eventually be included as a core component of the programme. He explained that the course has been designed with four major units that will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the subject. These units include an introduction to linguistic anthropology, the social context of language use, the structural aspects of linguistic forms, and the study of Sanskrit as an ancient Indian language.

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Faculty members have emphasised that the inclusion of linguistic anthropology addresses a long-standing gap in the discipline. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, head of the Department of Anthropology and director of the Centre for Tribal Studies, noted that the department had long recognised the need to incorporate the “anthropology of linguistics” within its curriculum.

Patnaik referred to the work of Franz Boas, the American anthropologist who laid the conceptual foundation for modern anthropology. Boas had highlighted that a comprehensive understanding of human societies requires the study of four major branches of anthropology—cultural anthropology, biological or physical anthropology, linguistic anthropology, and prehistoric archaeology.

He further explained that many anthropology departments in India were originally established during the colonial period and were heavily influenced by British academic traditions. As a result, linguistic anthropology did not receive the same level of emphasis and remained relatively underrepresented in academic programmes for decades.

Patnaik also referenced the ideas of renowned anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss, who argued that understanding social structures such as marriage systems, kinship networks, and political organisation requires an examination of deeper structural patterns. According to Lévi-Strauss, these structures often rest on linguistic foundations, making language a central element in understanding social phenomena.

The ongoing restructuring of postgraduate programmes under the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have created new opportunities for departments to revise and expand their academic offerings. Faculty members believe this reform has enabled the department to integrate linguistic anthropology into the curriculum more effectively.

The proposed course is expected to explore a range of topics related to language and society. For instance, it may examine how individuals experience stronger cultural and emotional connections when communicating in their mother tongue. It will also include case studies of classical languages such as Sanskrit, Pali, and Tamil to illustrate how language influences cultural identity and social organisation.

Faculty members added that the focus on classical languages also aligns with the growing emphasis on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in higher education. Through the introduction of this elective, the department aims to broaden students’ understanding of the relationship between language, culture, and society within the field of anthropology.