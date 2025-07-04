Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admission 2025: Phase II of Common Seat Allocation System Next Week- Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates who want to apply for DU UG Admission 2025 can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in
The duration to apply for CSAS Phase 2 may be limited to a week

The Delhi University is set to commence the Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) next week. Candidates who want to apply for DU UG Admission 2025 can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

The duration to apply for CSAS Phase 2 may be limited to a week. As per the schedule, the University will start the academic session from August 1, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have studied and passed Class XII examination of any Board / University in India, or any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). For admission to University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2025 in those subjects in which s(he) is appearing/has passed Class XII.

DU UG Admission 2025: Steps to register

1. Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in

2. Click on DU UG Admission 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Delhi University (DU) Delhi University DU Admissions
