DU UG Admissions 2025: Mop-Up Round Seat Allocation Deadline Extended; Revised Dates Here

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the deadline for the mop-up round seat allocation for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. According to the revised schedule, colleges can now allocate seats under this round until September 13, 2025, providing students with additional time to secure admission.

Candidates allotted seats in the mop-up round must confirm their admission by paying the requisite admission fee by 5 PM on September 15, 2025. DU has also clarified that the admission procedure will remain the same as outlined in its press release dated September 3, 2025, and no further extensions will be granted.

The university had already published the list of vacant seats on September 9, enabling applicants to check available courses and colleges through the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The mop-up round shortlisting began on September 8, 2025, with candidates selected based on their Class 12 merit scores. In cases where applicants had equal marks, the tie-breaking rules under the Centralised Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG 2025) were applied. If a candidate received approvals for multiple seats simultaneously, they were required to choose one option and complete the fee payment accordingly.

DU has also clarified that admissions in this round will not be granted on any supernumerary quota seats, except under the PwBD category.

The university has described the mop-up round as a special opportunity and the last admission exercise for the 2025-26 session.