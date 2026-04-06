Delhi government

Delhi School Admissions 2026–27: First Draw for EWS, DG, CWSN Seats Today; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
13:08 PM

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Summary
As per the notified schedule, document verification for selected candidates will be carried out by zonal authorities between April 9 and April 22
In cases of discrepancies, candidates will be issued a deficiency memo and allowed to submit valid documents by May 2

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will conduct the first computerised draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026–27 academic session on Monday at 10 am, according to official guidelines.

As per the notified schedule, document verification for selected candidates will be carried out by zonal authorities between April 9 and April 22. Admissions in allotted schools will take place from April 9 to May 20. The DoE said candidates selected in the draw will be informed via SMS on their registered mobile numbers, along with details of the verification process.

The guidelines outline a standard operating procedure for document verification, to be conducted by 29 zonal teams under the supervision of district authorities. Applicants are required to upload mandatory documents on the online portal, including proof of date of birth, income certificate and ration card for EWS applicants, caste certificate for DG category, disability certificate for CWSN candidates, and proof of residence.

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In cases of discrepancies, candidates will be issued a deficiency memo and allowed to submit valid documents by May 2. A final opportunity for candidates who fail to report for verification will be provided between April 23 and April 28.

Following verification, zonal authorities will issue a reasoned order. An appeal mechanism will be available before the District Admission Monitoring Committee between May 7 and May 12. The DoE added that additional draws may be conducted to fill vacant seats, if required.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
13:10 PM
Delhi government School Admission delhi schools
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