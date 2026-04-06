Delhi government
DSSSB Tier I Result 2026 for Multiple Posts Out; Check Cut Off and Other Details
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
16:14 PM
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The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier I results for 2026 examinations for several posts, including Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), LDC cum Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer, and Assistant Grade 1.
Candidates can check their results on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The exams were conducted on various dates:
DSSSB Tier I Result 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates are advised to keep the PDF for official purposes and future correspondence regarding the recruitment process.