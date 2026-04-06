DSSSB Tier I Result 2026 for Multiple Posts Out; Check Cut Off and Other Details

Summary Candidates can check their results on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in Candidates are advised to keep the PDF for official purposes and future correspondence regarding the recruitment process

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier I results for 2026 examinations for several posts, including Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), LDC cum Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer, and Assistant Grade 1.

Candidates can check their results on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exams were conducted on various dates:

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Assistant Section Officer: August 14, 18–22, and 27, 2025

Other posts: October 1, 4, 5, 8–11, 13, 17, 21, 22, 27, 29, and 30, 2026

DSSSB Tier I Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the DSSSB Result 2026 link on the homepage A PDF file will open showing the roll numbers of selected candidates Download and save a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep the PDF for official purposes and future correspondence regarding the recruitment process.