Delhi government

Delhi Govt Opens Registration for CET-2025 Under Vidya Shakti Mission; Coaching for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
13:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the entrance tests will be held between October 12 and October 26 at government schools across Delhi
The registration will remain open from September 11 to September 30

Delhi government has opened registrations for the Common Entrance Test (CET-2025) under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission to provide coaching to government school students for top competitive exams, officials said on Friday.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the entrance tests will be held between October 12 and October 26 at government schools across Delhi.

The scheme will help students prepare for competitive entrance exams, including JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and CUET (UG), the circular stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the scheme, a total of 2,200 seats will be available across various courses. Of these, 50 seats are reserved for girls in each of the JEE, NEET, CLAT and CA foundation exams, it stated.

CUET will have 1,000 seats, with 150 seats reserved for girls. The coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions in Delhi, covering course fees, study material, and test papers, it said.

Students from class 11 are eligible for JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation entrance preparation, while those from class 12 in all streams can apply for CUET coaching, it reads.

The registration will remain open from September 11 to September 30.

Students can only register for one course and are not allowed to change their course once registered. Admit cards will be available two days before the exam date, it said.

The DoE will generate roll numbers and assign examination centres five days before the scheduled exam. Selected students will be called for counselling sessions where they can choose their preferred coaching institute, it stated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
13:20 PM
Delhi government Common entrance test Registration Date
Similar stories
APSCHE

APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Registration- Check Revised Schedul. . .

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs . . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APSCHE

APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Registration- Check Revised Schedul. . .

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs . . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Supreme Knowledge Foundation Hosts Placement Readiness Workshop Ahead of Campus Recru. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality