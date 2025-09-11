Delhi government

CM Shri Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Updated Exam Date & Guidelines

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
10:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Delhi government has issued admit cards for tests to secure admission to Classes 6, 7 and 8 in CM SHRI Schools in the 2025-26 academic session.
The exam is scheduled for September 13 from 11 am to 1:30 pm across 98 test centres.

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued admit cards for tests to secure admission to Classes 6, 7 and 8 in CM SHRI Schools in the 2025-26 academic session.

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the exam is scheduled for September 13 from 11 am to 1:30 pm across 98 test centres.

Detailed guidelines for examination centres, roll numbers and other instructions have been made available on the official website of the Delhi Education Department, it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can download their admit cards from the portal from 10 September onwards, the circular reads.

The department advised students to visit the website, log in using their registration ID or application number, and download the admit card. In case of forgotten credentials, candidates can use a combination of their registered mobile number and name for login, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Sep 2025
10:28 AM
Delhi government Admit Card
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Introduces Equipercentile Method for Score Normalisation - Comparison and Explana. . .

RRB NTPC

When Will RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Release? Check Download Steps and Latest Update

SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Commission Issues Strict Advisory Ahead of Exam! All De. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE 2026 - Board Announces Important Dates for Classes X and XII LOC and Form Submis. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Introduces Equipercentile Method for Score Normalisation - Comparison and Explana. . .

RRB NTPC

When Will RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Release? Check Download Steps and Latest Update

Seth Soorajmull bag distribution programme
Plastic ban

Culture, gift of cloth bags & clash of words

SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Commission Issues Strict Advisory Ahead of Exam! All De. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE 2026 - Board Announces Important Dates for Classes X and XII LOC and Form Submis. . .

RBI

RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Out, Application Begins: Check Eligibility & Exam Sched. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality