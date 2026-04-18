Delhi EWS 2026 Second Lottery Draw Expected Late April as DoE Completes Verification Process

Summary The anticipation follows the declaration of the first computerised lottery draw on April 6 Candidates may submit revised documents in case of discrepancies until May 2, 2026

The Directorate of Education is expected to release the second merit list for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) admissions for the 2026–27 academic session later this month, though no official date has yet been declared.

The anticipation follows the declaration of the first computerised lottery draw on April 6. With document verification currently under way, officials indicate that the second list will depend on the number of seats that remain vacant after the ongoing scrutiny process concludes.

According to the admission schedule, document verification for candidates selected in the first draw is being conducted between April 9 and April 22, 2026. Applicants who fail to complete verification within this window will be given a final opportunity from April 23 to April 28.

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Given this timeline, the release of the second merit list before April 22 is considered unlikely. The process of identifying vacant seats—arising from non-reporting or rejection of applications during verification—must first be completed before a subsequent draw can be conducted. Reports suggesting an earlier release date are not based on any official communication.

The EWS admission process is structured in three phases, with the second list aimed at filling unoccupied seats after the first round. A third list may follow, detailing any remaining vacancies.

Eligibility under the EWS category requires an annual family income below ₹5 lakh. Applicants must provide valid residence proof, such as a ration card, domicile certificate, voter ID, utility bills, or passport. Authorities have clarified that only prescribed documents will be accepted.

Candidates may submit revised documents in case of discrepancies until May 2, 2026. Zonal authorities are scheduled to issue decisions following scrutiny between May 4 and May 6, while appeals can be filed from May 7 to May 12. Final orders are expected by May 16, with the admission process slated for completion by May 20.

Parents and guardians can check results on the official portals, including edudel.nic.in and ewsadmissions.delhi.gov.in, using their application credentials. Selected applicants are also informed via SMS.

Officials have advised applicants to monitor the websites regularly for updates regarding the second draw.