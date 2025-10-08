school closure

Darjeeling Educational Institutions Closed Until Oct 10 Amid Heavy Rainfall and Landslides

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
10:33 AM

File Image

Summary
All educational institutions across Darjeeling have been directed to remain closed from October 8 to October 10, 2025, in the wake of continuous heavy rainfall and landslides that have caused severe disruption across the hill district.
The order, issued by the Education Department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), applies to all government, private, missionary-run, and aided schools and colleges.

All educational institutions across Darjeeling have been directed to remain closed from October 8 to October 10, 2025, in the wake of continuous heavy rainfall and landslides that have caused severe disruption across the hill district. The order, issued by the Education Department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), applies to all government, private, missionary-run, and aided schools and colleges. Academic activities are expected to resume on October 13, 2025 (Monday).

The GTA Education Department, in its official notification, confirmed that the closure includes primary and secondary schools, SSKs, MSKs, as well as general and technical colleges. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid unstable terrain and road conditions following the torrential downpour earlier this week.

Darjeeling and neighbouring districts including Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar witnessed heavy rainfall on October 4 and 5, leading to widespread destruction. Several landslides were reported across hilly areas, resulting in the collapse of two iron bridges, flooding of key roads, and damage to vital infrastructure. The downpour has also left many localities cut off from major routes, severely affecting transportation and communication.

Authorities have launched restoration and relief operations, focusing on repairing roads and bridges, and ensuring the supply of essential commodities to affected regions. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel until the weather conditions improve and connectivity is fully restored.

Officials emphasised that safety remains the top priority and that educational institutions will reopen only after the situation stabilises and it is deemed safe for students to return to campuses.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
10:33 AM
school closure Darjeeling Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)
