CUSAT CAT 2025 Registration to begin on January 17 on doastage.cusat.ac.in - How to apply

The registration process for CUSAT CAT 2025 exam will begin soon on the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can register themselves online at doastage.cusat.ac.in
Through this exam, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to various BTech courses at the university. The registration process will begin on January 17 and will conclude on February 16, 2025.
The examination will be held tentatively in the second week of May 2025.
How to apply for CUSAT CAT 2025 Exam once registration begins?
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT CAT 2025 at doastage.cusat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on CAT UG and PG Application link
Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary credentials
Step 4: Pay application fee
Step 5: Submit the application