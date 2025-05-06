CUET

CUET-UG 2025 exam date likely to be rescheduled, fresh dates soon

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
14:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
An official announcement on fresh dates is expected soon
In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for all 37 subjects

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, which was slated to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed, sources said on Tuesday. An official announcement on fresh dates is expected soon.

This year, CUET-UG has seen record registrations, with 13.5 lakh candidates applying to appear for the national-level entrance examination. While the exam was scheduled to begin on Thursday, the agency has not announced the subject-wise datesheet yet.

According to sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has just concluded the mammoth task of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was under scanner last year, leading to the exam integrity being questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The exam is likely to be postponed, and new dates will be announced soon,” a source said. The delay comes amid a lack of official communication from the NTA on exam city slips and detailed schedules, causing confusion among lakhs of aspirants.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for all 37 subjects. In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
14:07 PM
CUET CUET UG 2025 CUET-UG
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Issues Six Digit Access Code for Class 10, 12 Results 2025- Read Major Details H. . .

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2025 Out on ecet.tgche.ac.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Admit Card

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Issues Six Digit Access Code for Class 10, 12 Results 2025- Read Major Details H. . .

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2025 Out on ecet.tgche.ac.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Admit Card

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality