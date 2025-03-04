CUET PG 2025

CUET PG City Intimation slips to be released soon on official website - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
13:56 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
The city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate 2025 will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Once the slips are released, candidates can download them from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG by entering their login credentials.

The examination is set to begin on March 13.

Following the release of the city intimation slips, the NTA will be releasing the CUET PG Admit cards. The admit card will contain all the details of a candidate including the name, roll number, subject of the exam, name and address of the examination centre.

How to download CUET PG 2025 Exam city slip?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG City intimation slip link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 4: Your city initimation slip will be displayed before you

Step 5: Download the slip and take a printout

Once the admit cards for the exam are out, candidates can download it in the same manner as they downloaded the city intimation slips.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
13:56 PM
CUET PG 2025
