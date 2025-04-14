National Testing Agency

CUET PG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Details Here

Posted on 14 Apr 2025
File Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA), is soon expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check it at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Along with the answer key, it will also release the response sheet of candidates and question papers of all subjects. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the CUET-PG 2025 answer key by paying a fee. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered, said the agency. It further added, “The decision of NTA on the raised objection will be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

CUET-PG 2025 examination was conducted from March 13, 2025 to April 01, 2025. It must be noted that the CUET-PG 2025 result will be declared based on the final answer key.

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CUET PG Answer Key 2025
  3. Login using the required credentials
  4. Check your CUET-PG 2025 Answer Key displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference
