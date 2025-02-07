CUET PG

CUET PG 2025 Concludes Tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application process for CUET PG 2025 on February 8, 2025
As per the schedule, CUET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025

The National Testing Agency, NTA is set to conclude the application process for CUET PG 2025 on February 8, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] - 2025 can do so through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

As per the schedule, CUET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025. The advance city intimation will be available on the first week of March 2025 and the admit card link will be activated 3/4 days before the actual date of the examination. The fee payment window will close on February 9, 2025. The correction window will open on February 10 and will close on February 12, 2025.

CUET PG 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG
  2. Click on the registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Once done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

The application fee to apply is Rs 1400 for two test papers and Rs 700 for per test paper for general category candidates, Rs 1200 for two test papers and Rs 600 for per test paper for OBC-NCL/GenEWS, Rs 1100 and Rs 600 for two test papers and per test paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and for PwBD category candidates Rs 1000 and Rs 600 for two papers and each paper.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

CUET PG CUET PG 2025 application open
