CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Application to begin soon on official website - Know how submit your application

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
15:22 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image Source: Shutterstock

Summary
Once the notification is out, candidates can visit the website cbse.nic.in and submit their applications
Through this examination, the eligibility of the candidates who wish to teach in central government schools will be determined

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2025 on its official website. Once the notification is out, candidates can visit the website cbse.nic.in and submit their applications.

Through this examination, the eligibility of the candidates who wish to teach in central government schools will be determined.

To appear for Paper 1 (Eligibility to teach classes 1 to 5), candidates must have completed Class 12 with at least 50 percent marks and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

Apart from this, those who have completed Class 12 with 45 percent marks and D.El.Ed or B.El.Ed (Bachelor of Elementary Education) will also be eligible.

For Paper 2 (for teaching classes 6 to 8), candidates must have a graduation degree and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or D.El.Ed with 50 percent marks.

How to register for CTET 2025 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'CTET July 2025'

Step 3: Click on the Registration link

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application

Step 9: Download the application and take a printout

Last updated on 14 Apr 2025
