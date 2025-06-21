CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Read Latest Details Here

Summary When released, candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in As per the schedule, the written exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is expected to issue the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 soon. When released, candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the written exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. It must be mentioned that On the exam day, along with the admit card, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID such as Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card or voter ID.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Important Dates

July 16 exam- CSBC will release the Bihar Police Constable admit card on July 9

July 20 exam, Constable written exam admit cards will be out on July 13

July 23 exam, CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit cards will be out on July 16

July 27 exam, Bihar Police Constable admit card will be issued on July 20

July 30 exam, the admit card will be out on July 23

For the last exam day – August 3 – Bihar Police Constable admit card will be out on July 27

For candidates who are unable to download the admit card from the website, CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards.