APPSC

APPSC Revamps Selection Process: Prelims Only If Applicants Cross 200x Vacancies - All Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
09:21 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a significant development of its recruitment process, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has introduced new guidelines for conducting preliminary exams for government job recruitment.
According to the latest policy, the prelims will only be conducted if the number of applications exceeds 200 times the number of available vacancies.

In a significant development of its recruitment process, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has introduced new guidelines for conducting preliminary exams for government job recruitment. According to the latest policy, the prelims will only be conducted if the number of applications exceeds 200 times the number of available vacancies, marking a significant shift from the earlier approach.

Earlier, APPSC held multi-stage recruitment, including both preliminary and mains exams, once applications crossed 25,000, irrespective of the number of posts. Now, the Commission has streamlined the process to include only one stage of examination—unless the volume of applicants necessitates a screening round.

For instance, a screening test for 100 vacancies will be held only if the number of applications exceeds 20,000, and for 200 posts, if applicants cross 40,000. If these thresholds are not met, only a single-stage main examination will be conducted, thereby reducing candidate burden and expediting the recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APPSC clarified that both the screening and main exams, when held, will follow an objective-type OMR-based offline mode. This new structure is already being implemented in the recently announced recruitment for Forest Section Officer and Beat Officer posts under the Andhra Pradesh Forest Subordinate Service.

The decision aims to simplify selection, cut down exam stress, and speed up hiring timelines, offering a more efficient approach to public service recruitment in Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
09:22 AM
APPSC Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Recruitment
Similar stories
SSC 2025

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Begins - Check Link, Steps and Deadlin. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Upd. . .

state schools

Schools Across Jharkhand Shut as State Mourns Ex-CM Shibu Soren’s Demise

NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Importan. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC 2025

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Begins - Check Link, Steps and Deadlin. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Postponed Due to High Court Order - All Upd. . .

istock.com/fly view productions
Education

Beyond class: Ready for take off; pointers for tackling the school to college transit. . .

istock.com/siberianart
Education

Sex education should be mandatory in schools

state schools

Schools Across Jharkhand Shut as State Mourns Ex-CM Shibu Soren’s Demise

Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Regist. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality