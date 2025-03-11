Central Selection Board of Constables

CSBC Issued Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2025- Apply for 19838 posts here

Summary
Eligible candidates who would like to check the notification can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in
A total of 19,838 posts are expected to be filled in the organisation through this recruitment process

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the CSBC Bihar Police Constable notification 2025 on its official website. Eligible candidates who would like to check the notification can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the online application form for appointment to the posts of ‘Constable’ in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police is set to begin from 18/3/2025 and the last receipt of online application form will be 18/4/2025. A total of 19,838 posts are expected to be filled in the organisation through this recruitment process. 6717 posts are horizontally reserved for women in this recruitment drive.

To be eligible, applicants should have passed the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025.

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 675 (for general category applicants). Residents from Bihar from SC/ST categories, all women, and transgender applicants need to pay Rs 180.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

