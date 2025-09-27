Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Out - 99000+ Qualify, Check Cutoff & PET Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Sep 2025
09:18 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025.
Candidates can now download the result PDF from the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 for 19,838 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. Candidates can now download the result PDF from the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 99,690 candidates — five times the number of available posts — have qualified for the next round, which includes the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The successful list comprises 62,822 male candidates, 36,834 female candidates, and 34 transgender candidates, along with 867 Home Guard candidates and 622 dependents of freedom fighters.

The recruitment drive, announced in March 2025, received an overwhelming 1.67 million applications. The written examination, held in six phases across 627 centres in 38 districts from July 16 to August 3, 2025, saw the participation of over 1.33 million candidates. However, 71 applicants were disqualified due to discrepancies in their information.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the rules, candidates securing less than 30% marks in the written test have been disqualified from PET. The CSBC has advised candidates to carefully verify their results and stay updated on the official website for PET schedules, reporting instructions, and merit lists.

Find the direct result PDF here.

Last updated on 27 Sep 2025
09:19 AM
Bihar police Central Selection Board of Constables Result constable
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared For 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in; Check Scores Now

MBBS students

MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Revised: Over 7,000 New Seats Added, Total Tally Reaches 1.24 L. . .

Telangana NEET UG

KNRUHS Opens Telangana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Web Options, Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Reporting Deadline Extended, MCC Issues Final Reminder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IEM-UEM Group

Puja with a Purpose: IEM-UEM Group Shares Festive Joy with Orphan Students

IBPS

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared For 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in; Check Scores Now

MBBS students

MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Revised: Over 7,000 New Seats Added, Total Tally Reaches 1.24 L. . .

Telangana NEET UG

KNRUHS Opens Telangana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Web Options, Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Reporting Deadline Extended, MCC Issues Final Reminder

NTA

NTA Begins CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Get Apply L. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality