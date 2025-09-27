Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Out - 99000+ Qualify, Check Cutoff & PET Updates

Summary The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025. Candidates can now download the result PDF from the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 for 19,838 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. Candidates can now download the result PDF from the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 99,690 candidates — five times the number of available posts — have qualified for the next round, which includes the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The successful list comprises 62,822 male candidates, 36,834 female candidates, and 34 transgender candidates, along with 867 Home Guard candidates and 622 dependents of freedom fighters.

The recruitment drive, announced in March 2025, received an overwhelming 1.67 million applications. The written examination, held in six phases across 627 centres in 38 districts from July 16 to August 3, 2025, saw the participation of over 1.33 million candidates. However, 71 applicants were disqualified due to discrepancies in their information.

As per the rules, candidates securing less than 30% marks in the written test have been disqualified from PET. The CSBC has advised candidates to carefully verify their results and stay updated on the official website for PET schedules, reporting instructions, and merit lists.

Find the direct result PDF here.