Central Selection Board of Constables

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Begins at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
16:12 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to apply for the post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police can find the direct link through the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in
ccording to the schedule, the registration window closes on April 18, 2025

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) commenced the registration process for Constable posts on March 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police can find the direct link through the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 19838 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration window closes on April 18, 2025. To be eligible, candidates need to pass the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025 to apply for the posts.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link
  4. Click on the registration link and register yourself
  5. Once registration is done, login to the account
  6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  7. Submit and download the confirmation page
  8. Take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates belonging to SC/ST reservation category, female category of all classes/ categories whi are natives of the state and transgender candidates will be required to pay Rs 180. Other category candidates will have to pay Rs 675 as application fee.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 18 Mar 2025
16:13 PM
Central Selection Board of Constables Bihar police Recruitment Police recruitment
