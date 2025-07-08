Police recruitment

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 For July 16 Exam Tomorrow- Check Detailed Dates Here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is expected to release the Bihar Police Constable admit card for the July 16 examination tomorrow, July 9. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, Bihar Police Constable examination 2025 is scheduled for July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. CSBC has already released exam city information slips for the Constable recruitment examination, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card Release Date

July 16 exam: Admit card on July 9

July 20 exam: Admit card on July 13

July 23 exam: Admit card on July 16

July 27 exam: Admit card on July 20

July 30 exam: Admit card on July 23

August 3 exam: Admit card on July 27

On the exam day, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card, or voter ID, along with the admit card.

