CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Constable Posts

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has started the online registration process for recruitment to 4,128 posts of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable under Advertisement No. 03/2025. Eligible candidates who have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent qualification can apply on the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in — until November 5, 2025.
Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on the application link.
- Complete New Registration with name, contact number, and email ID.
- Log in and fill in the personal, educational, and communication details.
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee of ₹100 through online mode.
- Review and submit the form, then download the acknowledgment slip.
Selection Process
The CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025 recruitment process will comprise multiple stages:
Written Examination: Objective-type paper based on Class 12 syllabus covering General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Reasoning
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Includes running, high jump, and shot put
Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Assessment of height, chest, and weight
Document Verification and Medical Examination
Candidates who clear all stages will be considered for final selection.