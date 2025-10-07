Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Constable Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
13:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has started the online registration process for recruitment to 4,128 posts.
Eligible candidates can apply on the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has started the online registration process for recruitment to 4,128 posts of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable under Advertisement No. 03/2025. Eligible candidates who have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent qualification can apply on the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in — until November 5, 2025.

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the application link.
  • Complete New Registration with name, contact number, and email ID.
  • Log in and fill in the personal, educational, and communication details.
  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee of ₹100 through online mode.
  • Review and submit the form, then download the acknowledgment slip.
ADVERTISEMENT

Selection Process

The CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025 recruitment process will comprise multiple stages:

Written Examination: Objective-type paper based on Class 12 syllabus covering General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Reasoning

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Includes running, high jump, and shot put

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Assessment of height, chest, and weight

Document Verification and Medical Examination

Candidates who clear all stages will be considered for final selection.

Last updated on 07 Oct 2025
13:16 PM
Bihar police Central Selection Board of Constables Police constable Registration Recruitment exam
Similar stories
WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 4 Exam - WBCHSE Issues Notice Regarding Question Pattern; Check Markin. . .

School timings

Karnataka School Timings Altered - Check Changes Made by the Education Department

JPSC 2024

JPSC JET 2024 Registration Extended - Commission Announces Revised Schedule

Bengal Universities

Bengal Universities to Get Full-Time VCs After Long Delay: Check List and Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 4 Exam - WBCHSE Issues Notice Regarding Question Pattern; Check Markin. . .

School timings

Karnataka School Timings Altered - Check Changes Made by the Education Department

JPSC 2024

JPSC JET 2024 Registration Extended - Commission Announces Revised Schedule

Bengal Universities

Bengal Universities to Get Full-Time VCs After Long Delay: Check List and Details

Bihar Board

Bihar Boards: BSEB Extends Inter Exams 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Revised Sche. . .

Courtesy: Medical University of GrazA research lab at the Medical University of Graz
Researchers

Control Alt Shift

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality