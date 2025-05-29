JEE Main

CSAB Announces Counselling Schedule for Supernumerary & Special Round through JEE Mains- Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2025
16:28 PM

Summary
CSAB 2025 special round will be conducted for vacant seats remaining after JoSAA 2025counselling for the NIT+ system
Candidates who are occupying a seat through DASA-2025 will not be allowed to participate

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling dates for the supernumerary rounds and special rounds for admission to BTech programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other participating institutes through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 ranks.

On the other hand, CSAB 2025 special round will be conducted for vacant seats remaining after JoSAA 2025counselling for the NIT+ system. This year three rounds of counselling will be held.

CSAB 2025 Supernumerary Round: Eligibility

  • Candidates who were eligible for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 or CSAB-2025 special rounds, based on their JEE (Main) 2025 ranks and whose state code of eligibility is one of the UTs, and who do not hold a valid allocated seat in the NIT+ system after all rounds of JoSAA, CSAB, will be eligible to participate in the supernumerary round
  • Candidates who have already been allocated seats in the NIT+ system during the seven rounds of seat allocation and have not surrendered, withdrawn, or had their last allocated seat cancelled, are not eligible for participation
  • Candidates who are occupying a seat through DASA-2025 will not be allowed to participate

CSAB 2025 Supernumerary Round Schedule

Registration, choice filling, and online verification of PwD candidates: August 24, 2025 (5 pm) to August 26, 2025 (5 pm)

Display of seat allotment result – Supernumerary Round: August 27, 2025 at 1 pm

Document upload and Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) payment, and online verification of PwD candidates: August 27, 2025 ( 1 pm) to August 28, 2025 ( 5 pm)

Last day to respond to queries: August 29, 2025 (5 pm)

Physical reporting at allotted institutes by candidates confirming seats through the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round: August 27, 2025 to August 30, 2025

JEE Main CSAB supernumerary seats
