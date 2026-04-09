Correction Window for NTET 2026 Closes Today; Know Which Fields To Modify Here

Summary The correction facility, available on the official NTET website, is a one-time provision, and the agency has cautioned applicants to make changes “very carefully” as no further chances will be provided The NTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based mode on April 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026 on Thursday, April 9, giving registered candidates a final opportunity to edit their submitted forms.

The correction facility, available on the official NTET website, is a one-time provision, and the agency has cautioned applicants to make changes “very carefully” as no further chances will be provided.

According to the official notification, any modification that affects the application fee — such as a change in category or PwD/PwBD status — will require candidates to pay the additional fee. Payments can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. The NTA also clarified that excess payments, if any, will not be refunded, and corrections will be considered final only after successful payment.

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The NTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based mode on April 28. It is meant for postgraduate candidates in Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy who are aspiring to enter the teaching profession.

Candidates facing technical issues while making corrections can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.

With the deadline set for today, applicants are advised to log in promptly and ensure that all details in their forms are accurate to avoid complications during the examination process.