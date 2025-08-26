Haryana CET 2025: Candidates Can Edit Forms Soon, Correction Portal to Open in 1–2 Days

Summary During a meeting, CM Saini highlighted the coordinated efforts made by exam authorities, including assistance provided to candidates who mistakenly arrived at the wrong exam centres The Haryana CET serves as a gateway for Group C and D posts in the state government and is a key component of Haryana’s recruitment reforms

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 was conducted successfully across the state on July 26 and 27, with Chief Minister Nayab Saini praising the smooth execution of the examination. He expressed gratitude to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), teachers, and officials for their efforts in ensuring the exam was conducted without incident.

During a meeting, CM Saini highlighted the coordinated efforts made by exam authorities, including assistance provided to candidates who mistakenly arrived at the wrong exam centres. “Even if any examinee reached the wrong center, the officials took those children to the center in their own vehicles,” the Chief Minister noted.

The CET 2025 was conducted in two shifts — from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM and 3:15 PM to 5:00 PM — covering a wide range of subjects including General Awareness, Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, Computer Knowledge, English, and Hindi. Candidates were given 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the exam.

In a related update, the Department of Information, Public Relations & Languages, Haryana (DPR) announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that a Correction Portal for CET candidates would be launched in the next 1-2 days.

Meanwhile, HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh dismissed circulating rumours about a revised answer key for the CET 2025. He clarified that the commission has not issued any such document and warned candidates against relying on unofficial sources of information.

The Haryana CET serves as a gateway for Group C and D posts in the state government and is a key component of Haryana’s recruitment reforms.