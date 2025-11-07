CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted?

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, November 7, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can do so through the official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, November 7, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can do so through the official website. Initially, the registration was scheduled to conclude on October 31.

How to Register?

Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2026 and register using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

As per the official notice, the application fee for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates is ₹4000, while SC/ST/BPL candidates must pay ₹3500. Only candidates who complete the application process within the deadline will be eligible to sit for the exam and download the CLAT 2026 admit card when released.

The application correction is already underway and will conclude on November 9, allowing applicants to edit details in their submitted forms within the given timeline.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country. The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025, in offline mode (pen and paper) from 2 PM to 4 PM.