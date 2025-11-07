CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
13:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, November 7, 2025.
Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can do so through the official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, November 7, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can do so through the official website. Initially, the registration was scheduled to conclude on October 31.

How to Register?

  • Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2026 and register using a valid mobile number and email ID.
  • Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official notice, the application fee for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates is ₹4000, while SC/ST/BPL candidates must pay ₹3500. Only candidates who complete the application process within the deadline will be eligible to sit for the exam and download the CLAT 2026 admit card when released.

REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility &amp; Level 1,2 Vacancies
REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility &amp; Level 1,2 Vacancies
UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Date Announced: Check Exam Schedule and Paper Details
UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Date Announced: Check Exam Schedule and Paper Details

The application correction is already underway and will conclude on November 9, allowing applicants to edit details in their submitted forms within the given timeline.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country. The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025, in offline mode (pen and paper) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
13:24 PM
CLAT 2026 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Consortium of National Law Universities Registration
Similar stories
REET 2025

REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility & Level 1,2 Vacanc. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out - Reporting and Stray Round Dates

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in - Who Can Participate?

UPSC 2026

UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Date Announced: Check Exam Schedule and Paper Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KIIT University
KIIT University

Odisha’s leading university earns top spot in Asia rankings

REET 2025

REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility & Level 1,2 Vacanc. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out - Reporting and Stray Round Dates

MBA Programme

IIM Ahmedabad Launches ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Blended MBA: Course Details and Eligib. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in - Who Can Participate?

UPSC 2026

UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Date Announced: Check Exam Schedule and Paper Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality