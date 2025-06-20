CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have registered will be able to download the third merit list through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in It must be noted that candidates whose names are included in the CLAT UG 2025 third merit list must pay the confirmation fees by 1 pm before June 23

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) declared the third merit list for the Common Law Admission Test Undergraduate 2025 (CLAT UG) today for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM courses. Candidates who have registered will be able to download the third merit list through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

It must be noted that candidates whose names are included in the CLAT UG 2025 third merit list must pay the confirmation fees by 1 pm before June 23. As per the schedule, for admission to one of the participating universities, the qualified candidates must pay the course fees by 5 pm on June 27.

CLAT UG 2025 counselling will be held in three rounds. The third merit list contains details regarding candidates rank, category, admit card number, vertical reservation category, horizontal reservation category and admission status.

CLAT 2025 Third Merit List: Steps to download

Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Scroll down and click on CLAT UG 2025 merit list Candidates marks along with the merit list will be displayed on the screen Check and download the score