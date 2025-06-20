CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
13:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered will be able to download the third merit list through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
It must be noted that candidates whose names are included in the CLAT UG 2025 third merit list must pay the confirmation fees by 1 pm before June 23

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) declared the third merit list for the Common Law Admission Test Undergraduate 2025 (CLAT UG) today for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM courses. Candidates who have registered will be able to download the third merit list through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

It must be noted that candidates whose names are included in the CLAT UG 2025 third merit list must pay the confirmation fees by 1 pm before June 23. As per the schedule, for admission to one of the participating universities, the qualified candidates must pay the course fees by 5 pm on June 27.

CLAT UG 2025 counselling will be held in three rounds. The third merit list contains details regarding candidates rank, category, admit card number, vertical reservation category, horizontal reservation category and admission status.

ADVERTISEMENT

CLAT 2025 Third Merit List: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Scroll down and click on CLAT UG 2025 merit list
  3. Candidates marks along with the merit list will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check and download the score
Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
13:47 PM
CLAT 2025 CLAT LLM CLAT 2025 Counselling
Similar stories
Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

WB schools

Common Board for Classes 10 & 12? WB Yet to Receive Communication from Centre; Detail. . .

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Out, Stage II from June 30 - Result & Admit C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
In the photograph - Top Row- Shri Hanumant Rao ( second from the left), Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, (Third from the left), Shri Iswar V Basavaraddi, (fourth from the left), others are Shri Mukesh Verma, Shri Atul Dubey Bottom Row- Ananya Sengupta (Fourth from the left- The Heritage School), Aditri De (Second from the left-The Heritage School), others are Devanshi Shinde (Tree House High School, Pune) Savera (St. Stephens School, Chandigarh)
The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at NCERT National Yoga Olympiad 2025

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

WB schools

Common Board for Classes 10 & 12? WB Yet to Receive Communication from Centre; Detail. . .

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Out, Stage II from June 30 - Result & Admit C. . .

Indian schools

World’s Best School Prizes 2025 - Four Indian Schools Make it to Top 10 List! Final. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality