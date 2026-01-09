COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date Released - Schedule Sees Change from Previous Years!

Summary COMEDK has officially announced the examination date for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 for engineering admissions. The consortium reiterated that all UGET-related processes should be completed solely through the official website.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially announced the examination date for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 for engineering admissions. As per the notification, the COMEDK UGET 2026 will be conducted on May 9, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple examination centres in India.

COMEDK clarified that the entrance test, which is typically held on the second Sunday of May every year, has been rescheduled this time due to a clash with other national-level examinations.

“Since inception, COMEDK has been conducting its entrance test on the second Sunday of May every year. But because of conflict of date with other national level examination, the schedule had to be altered and UGET – 2026 will be conducted on Saturday the 9th May 2026,” the official notice stated.

Consequently, the UGET 2026 will be conducted on a Saturday to ensure smooth conduct of the exam and maximum convenience for candidates.

The engineering entrance examination will be organised on an all-India basis, allowing applicants to choose examination centres closer to their place of residence. The COMEDK UGET score will be used for admission to more than 150 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka that are affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

Reiterating its admission policy, COMEDK stated that engineering admissions will be conducted through a single common entrance test followed by a centralised counselling process. This system is in accordance with landmark Supreme Court judgments in the TMA Pai Foundation, Islamic Academy of Education, and PA Inamdar cases, which permit private unaided institutions to admit students through a common entrance examination that is fair, transparent, and free from exploitation.

The consortium further informed that the detailed schedule of events, eligibility criteria, and the official information brochure for COMEDK UGET 2026 will be released shortly on its official website, comedk.org. Candidates have been strongly advised to rely only on the official COMEDK portal for authentic information and updates.

COMEDK also cautioned applicants against depending on third-party services such as internet cafés, education consultants, or unofficial websites for activities related to application submission, downloading test admission tickets or rank cards, counselling choice filling, and fee payment. The consortium reiterated that all UGET-related processes should be completed solely through the official website to avoid errors, misinformation, or financial loss.