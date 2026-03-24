Civil Services Exam: UPSC Introduces New Provisional Answer Key Rule for CSE from 2026

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced new guidelines to release provisional answer keys for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The decision, announced in the Rajya Sabha, will come into effect from the Civil Services Examination 2026 onwards.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced new guidelines to release provisional answer keys for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on its official website. The decision, announced in the Rajya Sabha, will come into effect from the Civil Services Examination 2026 onwards.

The Civil Services Examination, conducted annually by UPSC, is held in three stages—preliminary, mains, and interview—for recruitment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, stated in a written reply that the new guidelines have been framed in compliance with a Supreme Court judgement. Under the revised system, the provisional answer key will be published after the completion of the preliminary examination. However, the marks obtained in the prelims will continue to be disclosed only after the final results are declared.

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The minister further clarified that the new framework will not be limited to the Civil Services Examination but will also apply to other structured examinations conducted by UPSC. To maintain fairness across different optional subjects, the commission continues to use inter-subject moderation techniques to ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged based on their subject choices.

Additionally, UPSC has detailed its evaluation and moderation processes for descriptive answer scripts on its official website to enhance transparency. Addressing concerns regarding the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), the minister noted that it remains a qualifying paper designed to assess basic analytical ability, with the level of questions aligned to the matriculation standard.

To facilitate candidate feedback and ensure accuracy, UPSC will enable aspirants to challenge discrepancies in question papers and provisional answer keys through a dedicated “question paper representation portal” (QPRep), available on its website. This facility will also be operational from 2026 onwards.

Candidates will also be able to raise grievances through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or via email, as part of the commission’s broader mechanism to address concerns. The CPGRAMS platform allows citizens to submit complaints related to government services online.

The introduction of these measures is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and fairness in the examination process, while providing candidates with a structured mechanism to review and challenge discrepancies.