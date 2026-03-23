COMEDK UGET 2026 Extended Registration Window Closes Today; Exam on May 9

Summary Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can apply through the official website- comedk.org As per the schedule, admit cards will be available for download from April 29 to May 9, 2026

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the extended registration window for COMEDK UGET 2026 today, March 23, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can apply through the official website, COMEDK Official Website.

As per the schedule, admit cards will be available for download from April 29 to May 9, 2026. The entrance examination is set to be conducted on May 9 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam will consist of 180 questions divided equally among three sections—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with 60 questions in each subject.

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Candidates can complete their application by visiting the official website, registering with the required details, logging in to fill out the application form, and paying the prescribed fee before submitting the form. A confirmation page should be downloaded and kept for future reference.

The application fee is ₹1,950 (plus applicable charges) for COMEDK UGET, while candidates opting for both COMEDK and UNIGAUGE exams will need to pay ₹3,200 (plus applicable charges).

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.