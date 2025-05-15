COMEDK UGET 2025 Revised Exam Dates Announced at comedk.org, Check Post Exam Schedule Here

Summary The COMDEK UGET exam 2025 for engineering admission, which was scheduled for May 10, will now take place on May 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm Along with the COMEDK UGET revised exam date 2025, the consortium has also announced the post-exam schedule

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, which postponed the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 for few centres due to Operation Sindoor is set to conduct the exam on May 25 in a single shift.

Along with the COMEDK UGET revised exam date 2025, the consortium has also announced the post-exam schedule. The COMDEK UGET exam 2025 for engineering admission, which was scheduled for May 10, will now take place on May 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Revised Exam Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

COMEDK UGET 2025 Exam: May 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm

Revised TAT Download: May 21

Last Date to download revised TAT: May 25

Provisional answer key release and start date for objections: may 28

Deadline to raise objections: May 30

Final answer key: June 4

Rank or scorecard: June 7

On May 9, the COMEDK engineering exam got postponed in 13 cities - Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar,Jamnagar and Ambala. The decision was due to the order of closure of schools, colleges, and educational institutions from the state government due to military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The third shift which was scheduled to take place from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm in New Delhi, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur got cancelled due to precautionary measures.