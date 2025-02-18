COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Test Link Active at comedk.org- Know Details Inside

Summary Registered candidates will be able to take the mock test by visiting the mentioned official website As per the notice, the mock test link is available for candidates who have registered for the entrance exam with successful payment of the application form

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has provided the mock test link for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2025 on its official website at comedk.org. Registered candidates will be able to take the mock test by visiting the mentioned official website.

As per the notice, the mock test link is available for candidates who have registered for the entrance exam with successful payment of the application form. The institute conducts the mock test to familiarise the students with the entrance exam.

“As many as 11 different mock tests will be available to the students before the commencement of the final examination as per schedule,” the institute said. According to the schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2025 registrations commenced on February 3 and the application window will close by March 15. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 10.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Test: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at comedk.org. Login your profile using credentials such as user name and password Search for the link “Mock test available” and click on it Read the instructions for the mock test and click next On a new window, click on the check box at the bottom and press on “I am ready to begin” COMEDK UGET Mock Test 2025 will begin

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.