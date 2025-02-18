COMEDK

COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Test Link Active at comedk.org- Know Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
16:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registered candidates will be able to take the mock test by visiting the mentioned official website
As per the notice, the mock test link is available for candidates who have registered for the entrance exam with successful payment of the application form

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has provided the mock test link for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2025 on its official website at comedk.org. Registered candidates will be able to take the mock test by visiting the mentioned official website.

As per the notice, the mock test link is available for candidates who have registered for the entrance exam with successful payment of the application form. The institute conducts the mock test to familiarise the students with the entrance exam.

“As many as 11 different mock tests will be available to the students before the commencement of the final examination as per schedule,” the institute said. According to the schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2025 registrations commenced on February 3 and the application window will close by March 15. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Test: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at comedk.org.
  2. Login your profile using credentials such as user name and password
  3. Search for the link “Mock test available” and click on it
  4. Read the instructions for the mock test and click next
  5. On a new window, click on the check box at the bottom and press on “I am ready to begin”
  6. COMEDK UGET Mock Test 2025 will begin

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
16:54 PM
COMEDK COMEDK UGET 2025 COMEDK UGET
Similar stories
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC set to announce stray vacancy results tomorrow; 3 seats. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC set to announce stray vacancy results tomorrow; 3 seats. . .

Calcutta University

Hult Prize 2025 at Calcutta University to Ignite Innovation and Expand Horizons!

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

UEM Kolkata

Ureckon’25: UEM's 7th Edition of Kolkata’s Biggest Techno-Management Fest

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality