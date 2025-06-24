COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended! Know Revised Date Here

Summary Candidates who qualified the COMEDK UGET 2025 can register for the counselling session through the official website- comedk.org As per the schedule, the last date for document verification is July 12

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) extended the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 deadline to submit the counselling registration form and documents uploading for round 1 to June 30 till 11 am. Candidates, who qualified the COMEDK UGET 2025 can register for the counselling session through the official website- comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the last date for document verification is July 12. The COMEDK UGET 2025 seat allotment result for round 1 of counselling will be declared on the basis of merit, choices filled by the candidates and the availability of seats.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: Steps to register

Go to the official website at comedk.org Enter the login credentials and select the counselling registration option on the homepage Check the details and pay the requisite registration fee Upload required original documents and submit Download the confirmation page for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.