Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended! Know Revised Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
16:46 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who qualified the COMEDK UGET 2025 can register for the counselling session through the official website- comedk.org
As per the schedule, the last date for document verification is July 12

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) extended the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 deadline to submit the counselling registration form and documents uploading for round 1 to June 30 till 11 am. Candidates, who qualified the COMEDK UGET 2025 can register for the counselling session through the official website- comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the last date for document verification is July 12. The COMEDK UGET 2025 seat allotment result for round 1 of counselling will be declared on the basis of merit, choices filled by the candidates and the availability of seats.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: Steps to register

  1. Go to the official website at comedk.org
  2. Enter the login credentials and select the counselling registration option on the homepage
  3. Check the details and pay the requisite registration fee
  4. Upload required original documents and submit
  5. Download the confirmation page for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
16:47 PM
Counselling COMEDK COMEDK UGET 2025
