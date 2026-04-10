COMEDK

COMEDK Opens UGET 2026 Application Correction Window; Admit Card Release Next

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
19:52 PM

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Summary
Registered candidates can now make changes to their application forms through the official website — comedk.org
The consortium will release the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) for COMEDK UGET 2026 on April 29

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the application correction window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 on Friday. Registered candidates can now make changes to their application forms through the official website — comedk.org.

As per the official schedule, candidates can edit their COMEDK UGET 2026 application forms until April 13, 2 pm. Applicants are advised to carefully review and update their details within the given timeframe, as no further corrections will be allowed after the deadline.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 9 for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, medical, and dental streams across participating institutions, including 16 medical, 24 dental, and around 150 engineering colleges.

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The entrance test will be conducted in two shifts across more than 200 cities and over 400 examination centres in India. The morning shift will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The consortium will release the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) for COMEDK UGET 2026 on April 29. Candidates must download and carry the hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of the test.

Steps to Edit COMEDK UGET 2026 Application Form:

  • Visit the official website: comedk.org
  • Click on the “Login” button
  • Enter your application sequence number/User ID and password
  • Access the application form and make necessary edits
  • Review the changes carefully and submit
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

The COMEDK UGET is a key entrance examination for students seeking admission to private colleges in Karnataka, offering opportunities across a wide network of professional institutions.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
19:53 PM
COMEDK COMEDK UGET 2026
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