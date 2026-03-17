COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration for Engineering CBT Extended - Check Revised Dates

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration deadline for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was March 16, but the authorities have now revised the deadline.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration deadline for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. According to the latest update, eligible candidates can now submit their applications for the engineering entrance exam until March 20, 2026, at 12 noon through the official website, comedk.org.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was March 16, but the authorities have now revised the deadline to allow more candidates to apply for the entrance examination. Students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating institutions can complete the online application process by visiting the official portal.

As per the official schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 9, 2026, as a computer-based examination with a duration of three hours. The test will be held in three shifts throughout the day. The morning session is scheduled from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, the afternoon session will take place from 1 PM to 4 PM, and the evening session is set to be conducted from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. The question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions divided equally across three sections—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—with each subject containing 60 questions. The examination will be conducted in English.

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In terms of eligibility, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects. Candidates belonging to the general category must have secured a minimum of 45 percent marks in PCM subjects, while those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories require at least 40 percent marks to qualify for the examination.

According to the official schedule, the application edit window will remain open from April 10 to 13, and the admit card/test admission ticket(TAT) download portal from April 29 to May 9. The result release is scheduled for May 26 at 2 PM.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding other important examination-related announcements.