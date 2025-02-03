COMEDK

COEMDK UGET 2025: Online registration today at comedk.org- Check last date to apply inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
19:41 PM

File Image

Summary
COMEDK is set to begin the online registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET 2025 today on the official website- comedk.org
The application deadline for COMEDK UGET 2025 is March 15, 2025

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to begin the online registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET 2025 today on the official website- comedk.org. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the mentioned official website.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Important Dates

Application Deadline- March 15

Mock Test- February 17

Application edit window opens- April 11

Application edit window closes- April 14

Admit Card release- April 30

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE 2025 exam date- May 10

Provisional answer key release date- May 14

Deadline for receiving challenges/objections to the provisional answer keys- May 16

Final answer key- May 21

Scorecard release- May 24

The application fee for UGCET is Rs 1950+ convenience charge/fee as applicable. For both UGCET and Uni-GAUGE exams, the application fee is Rs 3200+ convenience charge/fee as applicable.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2025
19:42 PM
COMEDK COMEDK UGET COMEDK UGET 2025
