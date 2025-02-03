COEMDK UGET 2025: Online registration today at comedk.org- Check last date to apply inside

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to begin the online registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET 2025 today on the official website- comedk.org. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the mentioned official website.
COMEDK UGET 2025: Important Dates
Application Deadline- March 15
Mock Test- February 17
Application edit window opens- April 11
Application edit window closes- April 14
Admit Card release- April 30
COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE 2025 exam date- May 10
Provisional answer key release date- May 14
Deadline for receiving challenges/objections to the provisional answer keys- May 16
Final answer key- May 21
Scorecard release- May 24
The application fee for UGCET is Rs 1950+ convenience charge/fee as applicable. For both UGCET and Uni-GAUGE exams, the application fee is Rs 3200+ convenience charge/fee as applicable.
For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.