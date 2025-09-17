Out of Nearly 9000 Applicants, 84 Students Selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship

Summary Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme' at an event at the Delhi Secretariat. At the event, she distributed internship offer letters to students selected from colleges across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme' at an event at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

At the event, she distributed internship offer letters to students selected from colleges across the city. These interns will work for three months on various projects alongside different departments and senior officials of the Delhi Government, an official statement said.

The internship is designed to familiarise youth with the challenges of governance and provide a platform to develop solution-oriented thinking, it said.

Out of nearly 9,000 applicants, 84 candidates were selected through a rigorous and transparent process, the statement said, adding that each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for three months.

At the event, Gupta stressed that it is not merely an internship programme, but an initiative that will allow youth to play a meaningful role in shaping Delhi's future.

She claimed that it was for the first time in Delhi's history that such an internship is being offered, enabling non-political talent to become part of the system.

Earlier, these internships were done to satisfy political agendas and give financial benefits to only a few people, she said.

"The fresh ideas, innovative technology, and new vision brought by our youth will serve as an inspiration and a catalyst for change in governance. This is not merely an internship programme, but a co-creation of Delhi's future. The partnership will allow the government not only to teach but also to learn from young people," the chief minister said.

She stressed that the initiative will advance Delhi towards paperless governance, data-driven administration, smart policy-making, and digital innovation.

