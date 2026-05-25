CBSE Answer Book Application Deadline Extended 3rd Time! IITs to Help Resolve Revaluation Portal Glitches

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students seeking scanned copies of evaluated Class 12 answer books. In a major development, the Union Ministry of Education has directed the engagement of technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Kanpur to assist CBSE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students seeking scanned copies of evaluated Class 12 answer books under its post-result services. According to the latest notification issued by the board, students can now apply for scanned copies till midnight of May 25, 2026.

The facility was earlier scheduled to close on May 24 at 11.59 PM. The extension has been granted in continuation of CBSE’s previous notification dated May 22 to ensure that all eligible students are able to complete the application process without inconvenience.

The board clarified that all other terms and conditions related to the post-result services will remain unchanged. CBSE also stated that the detailed schedule for applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation will be announced separately. Once scanned copies of evaluated answer books are made available, students will be given at least two additional days to submit applications for verification or re-evaluation.

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The extension comes amid ongoing complaints from students and parents regarding technical difficulties on the CBSE post-result services portal. Over the past several days, candidates have reported issues related to login failures, slow server response, payment gateway errors, and interruptions during the application submission process.

In a major development, the Union Ministry of Education has directed the engagement of technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Kanpur to assist CBSE in resolving the technical problems affecting the online portal.

According to an official statement issued through the Press Information Bureau, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan instructed a team of professors and technical experts from the two IITs to support the Central Board of Secondary Education in strengthening and stabilising its digital infrastructure.

The expert team has been tasked with examining all technical issues reported since the launch of this year’s post-examination re-evaluation services. Their responsibilities include monitoring portal stability, server performance, authentication systems, payment gateway functionality, and overall user access workflows to ensure smooth functioning of the online services.

The technical intervention follows widespread concerns raised by students and parents after CBSE activated the post-result service portal. Many candidates alleged that they faced repeated disruptions while attempting to apply for scanned answer books, with some reporting payment deductions without successful submission of applications.

Earlier, CBSE had acknowledged that its website was experiencing unusually heavy traffic and attempts of unauthorised interference, leading to temporary disruptions in online services. Despite these issues, the board maintained that the portal had processed a significant number of applications successfully within hours of reopening.

The board has reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness, and accessibility in the post-result review process. Students have been advised to complete all applications only through official CBSE portals and avoid relying on unofficial links or unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

CBSE’s post-result services this year have attracted considerable attention due to ongoing debates around the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and concerns regarding evaluation quality. However, the board has continued to assure students that all genuine grievances related to evaluation and scanned answer books will be addressed through the prescribed review mechanism by subject experts.