CISF Notifies Recruitment for Head Constable Posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Vacancy and Eligibility Details Here

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) invited applications for Head Constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 403 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration window will open on May 18 and will close on June 6, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in games, Sports and Athletics. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2002 and later than 01/08/2007.

The application fee for UR, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 100. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.

