CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration ends today at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Direct link here

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conclude the registration process for Constable posts on April 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for Constable/Tradesmen posts through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts. To be eligible, The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2002 and later than 01/08/2007.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates, an application fee of Rs 100 will be charged. However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link