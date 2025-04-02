Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration ends today at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
16:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can apply for Constable/Tradesmen posts through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conclude the registration process for Constable posts on April 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for Constable/Tradesmen posts through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts. To be eligible, The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2002 and later than 01/08/2007.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
  2. Click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  4. Once done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates, an application fee of Rs 100 will be charged. However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
16:21 PM
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) CISF constable
Similar stories
National Testing Agency

NTA Begins SWAYAM January 2025 Registration at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link H. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board begins Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exam. . .

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by. . .

National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indus Valley World School (IVWS)

Sangam: Indus Valley World School’s Cultural Fest Shines with Talent and Creativity

National Testing Agency

NTA Begins SWAYAM January 2025 Registration at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link H. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board begins Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exam. . .

National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link. . .

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by. . .

Sigma 2025

Sigma 2025: An Endless Odyssey at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality